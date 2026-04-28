Why is Retro Tech Making a Comeback?

The whole point of technology is that it improves exponentially. Whether we like it or not, for example, the existence of Artificial Intelligence is such that it keeps getting more impressive with every iteration.

Mobile phones are getting thinner and lighter, whilst portable computers are able to do more and more than ever before. You would think that most people would be excited about that, keen to find out what will happen next.

Although that is true, there are numerous folk who have decided to take what might at first appear to be a backwards step, embracing retro tech instead.

The obvious question to ask is why…

The Old Tech Made New

One of the most intriguing bits of old tech that has been given a modern makeover is the digital typewriter. Anyone that has ever had to work on a computer or a tablet will know just how easy it is to be distracted by the arrival of a new email or the bing of a chat notification.

Having been in the middle of writing something, you suddenly realise you’ve somehow ended up spending 45 minutes on TikTok. That is where digital typewriters come in.

From items such as Freewrite to Pomera, what you’re presented with instead of a computer screen is a much more stripped-back experience. You essentially get little more than just a keyboard and the words that you’re typing in front of you.

It is a step backwards that might let your work take a leap forwards in terms of productivity. What is unlikely to offer the same sort of feeling is the emergence of modern twists on the boom box , combining the old feel of chunky buttons and oversized speakers with Bluetooth and the ability to recharge the batteries.

Why it’s Popular

Quite why a list of old-fashioned devices are now making a comeback is difficult to figure out. There is definitely something nice about having a physical photo in your hand that you can stick to the wall or use as a bookmark, rather than taking hundreds of disposable pictures on your phone that you’ll never look at again.

That is an obvious explanation for why the likes of Polaroid cameras have suddenly become the go-to device of younger generations, especially as they combine the old-fashioned look with more modern features like autofocus and app connectivity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polaroid (@polaroid)

Landline phones are also becoming more popular than they’ve been since the 1990s, mainly as people look to try to get away from screens and the ability to move around at will in favour of being kept in one place until the end of the phone call.

The reality is that people are discovering the charm of gadgets that were considered old hat not too long ago, but are now offering a retro-cool feel for younger generations. Perhaps the success of TV shows such as Stranger Things, which was set in the 1980s, has helped those that weren’t there imagine that it was a fun time to be alive.