What is Behind the Rise in AI Girlfriends?

It doesn’t really matter how you identify, nor who it is that you would like to have sex with, provided it is legal and consensual.

One of the things that most people look for in their other halves is someone who they don’t clash with too much, or who they can have a spirited conversation with without things becoming too explosive.

Perhaps that is why the popularity of girlfriends that are made by Artificial Intelligence has gone through the roof, encouraging people to sign up with AI dating agencies in order to find someone who can give them what they want – as long as it’s not physical.

What is an AI Dating Site?

Going on dating apps is easier now than it’s ever been, with the proliferation of the likes of Tinder, Hinge and even Grindr such that you can get an app on your phone and begin interacting with matches moments later.

The problem is, Match Group, which owns both Tinder and Hinge as well as other dating sites, has invested heavily in the world of Artificial Intelligence. The result is that many of the profiles that you see whilst using those applications are not of real people, but are of AI-created men and women that are strategically honed in order to be able to offer you precisely what you’re after.

Then there are the websites that are unashamedly AI-based in their nature. Iris Dating, for example, is a website that offers an algorithm that is using Artificial Intelligence in order to help users find their perfect match.

Significantly more nefarious, however, at least in the eyes of many, is the rise in profiles that are entirely AI, from what they look like through to their interests and even their ability to interact with other users. What many users will want to know is why they exist and what the point of them is if it doesn’t provide long-term love and the ability to have a real relationship.

Why AI Profiles Exist

One of the things that dating apps have to wrestle with is trying to help users find ‘love’ whilst also knowing that they need to keep them on the app for financial reasons. The proliferation of profiles that are created by Artificial Intelligence allows this tightrope to be walked relatively easily.

There are numerous adult dating websites that use such AI creations to flirt with members of the opposite sex, going so far as to send nude pictures and even explicit videos, provided the human at the other end is happy enough to pay a monthly fee in order to receive all of these things from their ‘mate’.

In some ways, this isn’t all that different to a webcam business or a pornographic site in which you can interact with the model and give them instructions; after all, your chance of meeting the person at the other end of the line is just as remote.

Rather than having to interact with countless different people online in order to find ‘the one’, you can instead just go on to a website and select from the ready-made options that are available to you there. If they don’t tickle your fancy, you can instead choose to create your own fantasy companion, up to being able to select what profession they work in.

Embedding Stereotypes

On the surface of it, there is nothing all that wrong with people engaging with profiles that are entirely AI-generated. It allows people to find the sort of partner that they’ve always dreamed of, letting them ‘date’ someone with the exact personality that ticks all of their boxes, as well as their looks.

When you dig a little deeper, however, there are numerous different issues around the subject. For starters, women’s rights campaigners have made the point that Artificial Intelligence profiles tend to embed unhelpful stereotypes, with the ‘women’ that are often created being compliant and subservient.

The scene in “Her” when Theodore finds out his AI girlfriend Samantha has cheated on him with thousands of people is set in…the year 2025 (unreal call by Spike Jonze). Theodore: Are you talking to anyone else? Samantha: Yeah. Theodore: How many? Samantha: 8,316. Theodore… pic.twitter.com/GTfO6FK20S — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) October 16, 2025

Then there is the fact that AI-generated profiles set unrealistic expectations for the users, which will mean that they will find it all but impossible to meet someone in real life once they’ve decided to walk away from the computer-made profile that they have spent weeks, if not months or years, interacting with.

Although the majority of users are men creating their ‘perfect’ girlfriend, there is also the ability to create the dream boyfriend if you wish. For those in the 18-24 age range, who have grown up playing games online and making avatars, the idea of having an AI-generated partner isn’t all that alien.

The issues will arise, however, when they look to interact with people in the real world and the people that they meet don’t live up to their expectations. It might be a good way for young people to interact and learn their social skills in the short term, but in the long term it could cause more problems than solutions.