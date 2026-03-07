What Does 2026 Look Like for Apple?

When it comes to technology, there aren’t many companies that have the same level of market share that Apple can boast.

The creators of the likes of the iPhone, Mac mini and the Apple Watch have a shop in every major city in the world, as well as countless authorised retailers everywhere else. If you manage to get on some public transport without seeing someone wearing some AirPods, you just weren’t looking hard enough.

Part of the company’s ability to keep making money comes from the fact that it is continually reinventing itself and pushing the boundaries of what it offers, so what is in store for users in 2026?

The Rumours Are Swirling

There is reportedly going to be an Apple launch event on the fourth of March, which will come at the end of what is being touted as a ‘three-day blitz’ of new products. Although Apple does what it can to keep these events under wraps, there is no way that they can stop certain things from leaking out to a public that is thirsty for knowledge about what to expect.

Given the fact that Apple products aren’t exactly cheap, it is fair to say that people like to gain information about what the company is going to release so that they can start saving up to buy them. This year is no exception when it comes to the rumour mill, which is spinning.

There is a suggestion that there might be as many as five new products launched at the start of next month, which will be music to the ears of the company’s fanboys and fangirls, even if their bank managers won’t be delighted to hear it.

One of the things that might even please the bean-counters is the launch of a budget-friendly MacBook, which is reportedly going to come in several different colours and look to give people an entry-level way into the company’s ecosystem. It has long been said that smartphones have given us a computer in our pocket, with Apple rumoured to be taking that a step further by using phone chips in the MacBook.

New iPhones & iPads

If you’re someone that likes to do whatever is necessary to keep up with the times, you will doubtless be delighted to learn that Apple are reportedly planning to release both a new iPhone and a new iPad. The iPhone specifically is likely to be the 17e, coming a year after the launch of the iPhone 17.

Although most people will be waiting for the iPhone 18, the likelihood is that the difference between the devices will almost certainly be minimal. Although it won’t exactly be designed for any budget, it will be a phone that will come in at quite a bit less than a lot of Apple’s previous iterations of the iPhone and with excellent bang for buck.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The A19 chip is rumoured to be heading to the phone, making it a veritable powerhouse, along with decent cameras. One of the biggest additions is the MagSafe on the back, which will allow for the likes of wireless charging. In short, it is destined to have a wealth of features that actually matter to users.

Then there are the iPads, with the iPad Air reportedly being given an update to see the M4 chip added to it, which will see it become much more powerful. Similarly, the iPad itself is primed to be given the A18 chipset, which is a step up from the A16 Bionic that the current one boasts. You might not notice a huge difference, but it will be there.

Simultaneous Events

The rumours about Apple’s product launch are suggesting that the company plans to announce all of the new products on the days preceding March 4th, with three simultaneous events happening on that day in London, New York and Shanghai.

That event is almost certainly being put in place to allow journalists to get a hands-on experience of all of the new products, which may also include a refreshed Mac Studio and a new Apple Studio Display. The MacBook Pro, meanwhile, is in situ to get a new M5 Pro or Max chip, which will supercharge what it is that you’re able to do with the device once you’ve loaded it up.

Apple just teased a big week starting March 2nd 👀📅 iPhone 17e, M5 Macs, refreshed iPads, and home upgrades could all be on the way 🍎💻📱🏠 Special Experience on March 4th.https://t.co/xrKglSnOK3 — 91mobiles (@91mobiles) February 27, 2026

Whether you think any of the upgrades that Apple is likely to announce make it worth buying the device will be entirely down to your personal circumstances. It is fair to say that each of the upgrades that have been rumoured are more incremental increases than life-changing ones.

You might be able to get Apple Intelligence on the iPad, for example, but there isn’t exactly a wealth of people desperate to be able to use what the company has essentially admitted is a failed experiment . Ultimately, this is all likely to be about people who needed to upgrade anyway taking advantage, rather than everyone else getting something new.