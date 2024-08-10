What do the Rumours Say we Should Expect From the iPhone 16?

Apple have been brilliant at ensuring there is a buzz about the release of their latest and greatest technology. As soon as a device goes into pre-production, there are also sorts of rumours hitting the internet to tell people what to expect. Some of them will be genuine, whilst others will be false things that are put out there by the company itself in order to muddy the waters of what’s real and what’s not.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro pic.twitter.com/IHg0zVLsa7 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 13, 2024

With the iPhone 16 due to hit the shelves in a matter of weeks, we can get a sense of what sort of things the new member of the iPhone family we should be getting excited about by looking at the tea leaves of the rumour mill.

Apple Goes AI

In spite of the fact that many industries are rebelling against the expansion of Artificial Intelligence, the reality is that it is likely to take a strong place in our lives moving forward. In the case of Apple, the new-look AI features have reportedly been given the title of ‘Apple Intelligence’. The AI features brought in by the company won’t be limited to the iPhone 16, with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max also likely to be able to take advantage.

Quite whether they are going to be a feature that will encourage you to upgrade will depend on how keen you are to interact with AI as a general concept, but they’re unlikely to be game-changing initially.

An ‘Action’ Button

Perhaps the biggest change to the iPhone is likely to be the addition of an ‘Action’ button, which will replace the mute button in terms of where it will be located on the phone itself. The button will be on all models of the iPhone 16, as opposed to just on the Pro and Pro Max phones as what the case with the iPhone 15.

What is the key here is that Apple are going to roll out more options for customisation, which can be triggered by pressing the new button rather than having to mess around with going into Control Centre. Once again, it’s unlikely that those with an iPhone 15 are going to see this as a reason to jump to upgrade.

‘Capture’ Button for the High-End Models

The major rumour that is in place for the high-end Pro and Pro Max models is the addition of a ‘Capture’ button. Functioning along the same lines as the button that you’d find on a DSLR camera, a light press will activate auto-focus and a harder press will take a photo.

You are likely to be able to swipe across the button in order to zoom in and out, as well as control the video camera function with it. In terms of the ‘leak’ nature of this article, it is worth pointing out that some leaks suggest that the button will be on all models, as opposed to just the high-end ones, so that is something that we’ll have to wait and see how it pans out.

New Colours

To a lot of people, the idea of changing their phone just because of its colour seems absolutely mad when you consider how much phones cost nowadays. Even so, there are plenty of people out there that are happy enough to spend big bucks getting the phone that they want. If you’re such a person and rose gold is your colour of choice then you might not be too happy to hear the rumour that it is being removed from the line-up for the iPhone 16.

The Pro and Pro Max are likely to come in black, white, grey and rose, whilst the others will have more primary colours including green, pink, blue and possibly even purple and yellow.

Even Bigger Screens

Whilst more power is likely in all of the phones, that is often the case and makes no material difference on account of the fact that what has to be powered sees the phone operate in much the same way as previously. One thing that a lot of users do like, though, is increased real estate on the screen.

When it comes to the iPhone 16 Pro you’re likely to see the screen increased from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, whilst the Pro Max will increase from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. That will be good news for people who like to use their phone to watch films and videos, but terrible news for those with small hands that find more than six inches too much to handle.