Small Gadgets That Can Help You ‘Go Green’

Despite what some conspiracy cranks and even some politicians might want you to believe, the world is burning.

There have been, according to the experts, some ‘irreversible tipping points’ that we have already gone past, such as the collapse of Atlantic Ocean currents. As a result, many people are wondering what they can do to try to ensure the future of the planet, if that’s even possible.

If you’re the sort of person who wants to do what they can to save the planet, you might want to consider some gadgets that will help you make the transition to living a greener life.

Plant-Based Humidifier

Humidifiers look to add moisture into the air in order to prevent the kind of dryness that can cause major irritation to the body. This is especially the case in the nose, the throat and the lips, whilst the devices are also able to help people with a cold. The issue is, they are not particularly friendly to the environment, depending on which type of humidifier you opt to use.

If you are keen on keeping the air in your house as full of moisture as possible but you are concerned with damaging the environment, one of the things you might want to consider is a plant-based option.

Nature has a filtration system of its own, which is what plant-based humidifiers look to harness where possible. The clean indoor air without having to use electricity, putting the likes of preserved moss or another bioactive element into them to remove toxins and add more moisture into the air.

If you have a home that is prone to dampness, this is the ideal thing to use whilst also protecting the environment. Because such devices are self-sustaining, there isn’t as much need for replacement filters, meaning that they are genuinely a long-term solution to your dampness problem.

Portable Solar Fan

The fact that the world is burning means that the days are often much hotter than they’ve been in the past. This means that people are looking for more and more ways to cool themselves down, often turning to the likes of air conditioning units or fans that need to be plugged in in order to work.

Both of those options aren’t ideal, however, as they are contributing to the worsening of the planet. If you’re looking for a way to keep your temperature down whilst also being eco-conscious, one of the options that you’ll have available to you comes in the form of a portable solar fan that you can use around the home.

The fact that it is portable means that you’re not locked into using it in one location over another, whilst the solar-powered nature of it means that you don’t need to plug it into the wall in order to get it to work.

Instead, you can look to charge it in the day when the sun is shining, either using it whilst it’s getting its charge or else take it indoors once the sun has gone down and use it when the nights are too warm to allow you to sleep comfortably. There are even much larger ones that attach to your roof and sit in your loft to offer cooling to the entire property rather than just one room.

Eco Kettle

For most British people, the idea of going through a day without a cup of tea or a decent coffee sounds like some form of torture. Just because global warming is a major issue doesn’t mean that we can’t all find ways of having our morning cup of Joe, though.

The kettle is an upgrade on putting something on a hob in order to boil water, but it still isn’t the most eco-friendly way of having a hot drink. If you don’t want to give up your daily cuppa but would like to make whatever difference you can to save the planet, you might be interested in picking up an eco kettle, which will allow you to do just that.

These devices look to add energy-saving features into rapid-boiling technology in order to ensure that your water can boil but the world doesn’t need to. The more that you are able to reduce your own household electricity use, the better. Precision elements and insulated bodies ensure that such eco kettles boil water faster but maintain the heat for longer.

They have an auto-shutoff function as well as a measured fill indicator, so you won’t waste water unnecessarily. If you can save money, cut carbon emissions and still get to have your cup of tea on the daily, why on earth wouldn’t you want to?