Roblox Marketplace Explained: The Good and the Bad

If you have been living under a rock for a few years, there is a slight chance that you won’t have heard about Roblox. The online platform allows its users to programme and play games, as well as play games created by others. It has been around for nearly 20 years, but has particularly taken off in recent times.

Part of Roblox is the ability to buy and sell things via the marketplace, but exactly what that is and how it works is something that even those with a passing knowledge of Roblox may not be too sure about. Roblox itself is free-to-play, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to spend money on.

A Brief Explanation of Roblox

Whilst some of you will no doubt be extremely well versed in Roblox as a platform, there is also a strong chance that many of you will have no real idea what it’s all about. It was in 2004 that David Baszucki and Erik Cassel created the Roblox Corporation, releasing it to the general public two years later.

By the February of 2025, there were an average of 85.3 million people using the platform on a daily basis. In short, it is an online game platform and creation system that is built entirely around user-generated content as well as games, which are now referred to as ‘experiences’.

As well as the wide variety of games on the Roblox platform, one of the other things that has made it so popular is the ability to chat with others and join communities. When the global health crisis of 2019 saw the majority of the world shut down, Roblox’s popularity increased even more, with people looking for somewhere to spend time with others.

Whether it be obstacle courses, first-person shooters or just puzzle games, the chance to play a wide variety of different games appeals to users of all ages. Many games are free, whilst some require payment to play them using the system’s own currency.

The Marketplace

If you want to join Roblox, it is free to do so. One of the things that you’ll need to have is a Roblox avatar that can traverse the universe, which you will need to dress up and personalise. The place that you will need to head to in order to do this is the Roblox Marketplace, which has been known in the past as the Catalog and the Avatar Shop.

It is the latter name that probably best tells the story of what it offers, given that it is where to go if you want to buy things for your avatar. These items are obviously not real, so you won’t receive anything in the physical world, but they are useful in the Roblox Universe.

Three of what may be the first Roblox Limited 2.0 accessories were uploaded to the Marketplace yesterday. You can purchase as many copies as you want and they can be resold after a holding period of 30 days. Only two of them can currently be bought. pic.twitter.com/3FHYDHpjKz — RBXNews (@RBXNews_) March 17, 2023

There is a vast collection of items in the Roblox Marketplace, with everything from hats to t-shirts, sweaters to jackets available for purchase. You can also get hold of the likes of hair, a head or even a new face if you want to.

Precisely what it is that will be available to you will be dependent on the tier that you are in, with only Higher Tier members able to get hold of the likes of discontinued or limited items. The ability to publish accessories onto the Marketplace has been available since the August of 2019, whilst Limited items have been around since the April of 2023.

Real Money is Being Spent

If you have children that are big fans of Roblox, then you will no doubt be more than aware of the fact that you can spend real money on the platform. The virtual currency is called ‘Robux’, which you will need to spend your actual earnings on in order to buy.

As well as spending your Robux buying virtual items for your avatar, you can also spend them on experiences that you need to pay to gain access to. If you are a particular believer in the Roblox platform, then you can opt to join ‘Roblox Premium’, which is a monthly subscription service that pays stipends on a monthly basis.

Developers on Roblox can use the ‘Developer Exchange’, which gives people the opportunity to change their Robux into real-world money. If you are wondering how else the platform looks to mirror actual life, there is even a black market on which people look to scam money out of others, stealing items and other nefarious means.

In other words, if there are some young or naive people in your life, you might want to ensure that they can’t be taken advantage of on the Roblox platform. Only allowing them to buy things via the Roblox Marketplace might well be the best way to ensure their likely safety.