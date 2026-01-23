Rise And Shine: Sleep Technology In 2026 And The Perfect Wake-Up

Making sure we get the right amount of quality sleep, you could argue, has never been as important, especially in the current global climate and the events that are perhaps, subconsciously having a negative effect on people’s stress levels. Sleep probably hasn’t been as important in recent times.

Reassuringly, there has probably never been as many sleep ‘aids’ to, as much as possible, assist with getting a standard of sleep that helps us be productive the following day, while keeping cortisol levels low.

There have been a lot of sleep studies over the last few decades as well, that have in many ways, proven to be instrumental to engineers in deciding the type of technology that can make a difference.

A Smart Bedroom Ecosystem

Your sleeping environment is absolutely vital to getting a good night’s sleep and there is technology that can help to contribute towards this.

It seems that the trend is moving towards “nearables” with devices such as the Sleepal AI lamp using radar and thermal sensors in order to track breathing and movement, without the need for wearable technology such as a ring or watch.

Of course your choice of bed can have a huge effect on your quality of sleep with many options now available at places such as Simba Sleep while advancements have seen the production of smart mattresses which use AI to change temperature based on realtime heart rate and sleep stages. Should you be in REM, it might lower your temperature accordingly to prevent you from waking up.

In addition, beds can also now adjust the position of a sleeper’s head via mechanical bases when sensors detect the frequency of a snore, which opens the airway of an individual to help improve sleep quality; an ingenious invention that might just, ah, save a few marriages.

How Technology Could Drive Sleep Behaviour

As we enter 2026 and technology keeps evolving this could soon play a major part in the way people sleep. Certainly AI is becoming a major factor of this. The rise of foundation models can monitor a sleeper and based on various patterns over a period of time can help to predict the risk of over 160 diseases before physical symptoms even start to appear.

Meanwhile, predictive sleep coaching uses sleep data collected from wearables to advise on whether it is advisable to do your 5am morning workout based on your cortisol levels and this hyper personalised level of technological detail can help you to better organise your day.

Around the world we may see company productivity levels increase based on the usage of sleep-oriented technology which could, over time, see businesses around the world pushing this to their employees as they recognise the potential for effective return on investment.

Ultimately, everyone wants to fall asleep at the right time (and easily) and wake up at their preferred time (easily), while not still feeling tired. While there is no combination of technology out at the minute that can guarantee this, some may at least go part of the way to helping.