My New iPhone Duo

I am the sort of person that always gets the latest and greatest tech for my own personal use. I used to be on the Apple Upgrade Programme, allowing me to get a new phone every year before I realised that it was costing me a fortune and the upgrade in the specs of said phones was so minimal as to be virtually pointless.

As a result, I’d been rocking the iPhone 16 Pro for a couple of years and felt no real need to upgrade again. That is until I saw the iPhone Duo. It is the biggest change in the phone since its launch, but how is it to actually unbox one and use it?

It’s an Exciting Shift From Apple

Look at any TikTok videos or reviews of the iPhone Duo and it won’t take you long before you see people criticising it. It lacks FaceID, for example, whilst a small number of people have had issues with the phone cracking as they open it. I didn’t suffer from the latter, whilst I have to confess to finding the former slightly annoying. It isn’t about how long it takes, so much as it is about me just staring at my phone waiting for it to unlock before I remember that my new phone uses TouchID now. Still, once I put my finger in place the phone unlocks almost immediately.

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More to the point, though, it’s just really exciting to be using a phone that is different in form factor to what I’ve been using basically since I got my first iPhone. No, not all of the apps are optimised for the larger screen yet, but many of them are and even those that aren’t are still useable within the big screen. More importantly, having such a massive phone, which is basically like an iPad mini, in my pocket and available for use whenever I want it feels like an absolute game-changer.

I made the decision to get the Apple case to use with it, simply because it definitely feels quite flimsy when it’s open and I am the definition of a klutz. I have AppleCare too, because the cost of fixing the device if I do break it is something that I simply wouldn’t be able to afford in a lump sum. From the moment that I opened the box and saw the phone, all of that stuff fell away and I knew that I wouldn’t be returning it any time soon.

This is exactly what I wanted to get me excited about iPhones again. Sure, it still works the same as the phone always worked in terms of the Operating System, but the ability to have a small phone if I just want to do quick things or a large one if I want to multitask or watch a film is genuinely thrilling.