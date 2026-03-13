Is Wearable AI the Future?

There isn’t much in the world of technology that triggers both hype and scepticism quite like Artificial Intelligence. Those that are entirely against the adoption of AI are firmly of the belief that it will take all of our jobs before too long, whilst many of those that are in favour of it feel that it is already here, so we may as well learn to live with it.

Part of doing the latter includes the development of wearable AI, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, putting Artificial Intelligence into things that we wear in order to remove the need to use screens at all.

The question is, is it a passing fad or an important part of our future?

High-Profile Flops

For anyone that pays attention to the Consumer Electronics Show that takes place in Las Vegas every January, the idea of wearable tech isn’t anything new. Two years ago, at CES 2024, the launch of the Rabbit R1 promised to revolutionise the way that we all interact with the world around us.

The personal assistant device was launched to great fanfare, designed to carry out numerous different functions such as browsing the web and accepting voice commands. It would be untrue to suggest that it vanished without a trace, but it certainly didn’t make the impact on the market that those behind the technology wanted it to.

The Humane AI Pin was early but wrong. The Rabbit R1 was cheap but wrong. The Solos AirGo V2 at $249 is the first AI wearable that feels right. Lightweight, useful, no subscription. This is what ambient computing actually looks like. Link 👓✨ #AIGlasses #WearableTech — ⭐Butta No Margarine ⭐ (@CodeSpread) February 28, 2026

That was partly because people didn’t really understand what it was, whereas the Humane AI Pin was at least a much cleaner design that wannabe users could quickly get their heads around. The fact that it was plagued by various failures and even overheated meant that it soon sloped off into obscurity, leaving many to wonder whether wearable AI would ever be something that we could truly get behind.

Neither device offered people what they really wanted from Artificial Intelligence that they had to wear, not least of all thanks to the fact that they were quite expensive and extremely limited, flopping in a decidedly high-profile manner.

The Idea That Just Won’t Die

Whether we like it or not, AI isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it is becoming more and more ubiquitous with every passing day, now seeing everything from toasters to fridges, beds to desks being touted as having some form of AI feature. As a result, CES 2026 saw wearable AI come back with a vengeance, to the point that almost every other item being talked about seemed to fit into that category.

From the Pebble smart ring that lets you transcribe conversations whilst you go, through to the AI assistant inside a pendant launched by Lenovo and named Qira, there aren’t many companies that have decided to completely ignore the subject.

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Not that every idea is naturally a bad one. One company at CES 2026 announced some AI earbuds that might well appeal to anyone that doesn’t want to be wearing Artificial Intelligence too overtly. The camera fits in the end of the earbud, meaning that the line of sight is not dissimilar to your own, whilst the AI agent can chat away in your ear whilst no one around you is any the wiser.

Being able to put an AI assistant into something that people already wear most of the time anyway may well make it more popular, provided the sound quality of the headphones is good enough and the Artificial Intelligence actually works as it’s supposed to.

Glasses Get More Popular All the Time

Whilst many of us might have some moral issues with the idea of wearing a pair of glasses that have a camera built in, allowing the recording of pretty much anything that we’re looking at, the reality of the situation is such that they continue to be more and more popular with the wearers.

Generally speaking, most of those who have picked up a pair of glasses with a camera built in have done so for content creation reasons, such as heading to a football match wearing some that can then clip things for later. They can also be genuinely life-changing for some, such as those with vision problems who can now be told what they’re looking at.

Add in the likes of a wristband that can communicate with the glasses, as demonstrated at CES 2026 by Meta with their EMG wristband working alongside their Ray-Ban glasses, and suddenly the world is your oyster.

Hapware, for example, is a company that claims that their software can help to interpret non-verbal cues and facial expressions when you’re talking to someone, which can then be fed back in order to give you real-time information about any discussions that you’re having. It doesn’t mean that wearable Artificial Intelligence is unquestionably the future, but it is at least a good step in the right direction.