Is the PS5 Pro Going to be Worth the Upgrade?

Anyone who knows anything about tech will know that companies do what they can do get as much money from you as possible. Got an iPhone? There’s a new one out. Bought an Android Watch? This new one can do more.

In the defence of PlayStation, the company hasn’t been too money-grabbing over the years, given there were six years between the release of the PlayStation and the concurrent release of the PS One and the PlayStation 2.

Even so, it feels as if those that bought the PlayStation 5 when it came out have barely got to grips with the new controller and a PS5 Pro is coming out.

The question is, will it be worth upgrading to?

What the PS5 Pro Offers

Believe it or not the PS5 actually came out in the November of 2020. Time flies when you’re playing video games. The PS5 Pro is, as the name suggests, an enhanced version of that console. The problem for people wondering whether or not to upgrade is that it runs on the same system software as the PS5, uses the same controllers and looks pretty much identical to the 2020 release.

When the PS5 came out, new games launched that were exclusive to it, but the same won’t be the case with the PS5 Pro because it isn’t a ‘generational leap’.

With all of that in mind, you might well be asking what it is that the PS5 Pro offers in the first place. The answer is that it has better GPU, with Sony promising that it can render graphics about 45% faster than the older model.

The memory is 28% faster and the there are 67% more compute units, with the console’s Lead Architect saying that Sony’s plan is to use the extra power to deliver high frame rates that one might expect from a performance model. This will come thanks to hardware-accelerated upscaling, as well as a base storage boost of up to 2TB.

Is it Worth an Upgrade?

The key question that a lot of gamers will be asking themselves is whether or not it is worth upgrading from the PS5 to the PS5 Pro. The obvious answer is that it will depend on your own personal circumstances.

If you like to have the most up-to-date version of whatever technology you use, know that you have money to burn in your pocket and are keen to play every game that the PlayStation brand has to offer then you don’t need to read this to know that you’ll already be spending your money buying the PS5 Pro as soon as it hits the shops.

If, on the other hand, you like to be a bit more frugal with your money and, if you’re being honest with yourself, tend to just play the same game every time without no variation on your playing style, then the PS5 Pro can remain in the shops without troubling your bank balance.

The only people that will really keen to make the leap will be those that had issues with the frame rate of the original PS5. The idea is that this new model will be an awful lot nicer to look at, so if you were getting headaches or just want your games to look better then this is the model for you.

New PlayStation Owners Should Start Here

Although those that already have a PlayStation 5 aren’t really going to be all that keen to upgrade to the PS5 Pro except in exceptional circumstances, the people that should be looking to the new model are those that don’t have any form of PlayStation at all or who are still making do with the PS4.

The PlayStation 5 Pro doesn’t do loads that PS5 owners can’t live with out, but there is an extent to which it is future-proofed for any developments that Sony might look to make to the PlayStation range with future consoles.

Sure, those of you that only tend to play the same game all of the time can probably get away with continuing to play on a PS4, but for anyone that is looking to enter the PlayStation market for the first time and like to play on all sorts of different titles, the PS5 Pro will be the best that you can get.

It is expensive, of course, but then if you’re looking to buy a games console then you presumably know roughly what you’re expect to pay for the privilege. This isn’t a game-changer, but it could be called a ‘game-improver’.