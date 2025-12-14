Is the AI Bubble on the Verge of Bursting?

Artificial Intelligence feels as though it has become ever-present, thanks to the manner in which all of the major companies have put it front and centre of their offerings.

You can’t search for something on Google without being offered an AI summary, nor can you try to read your emails without a chatbot offering to help. More and more people are turning to an Artificial Intelligence programme to help them with writing letters, designing websites or editing photographs.

The question is, are we getting to the point that AI’s bubble is about to burst in a major way? If so, what will the fallout be?

It’s a Race, But What For?

The various tech companies that exist around the world are all racing to create the ultimate AI. Known as Artificial General Intelligence, the notion is that AI systems will become even more capable than the most qualified of humans.

The thought is that the company that creates it will be in control of the future, whilst the biggest fear in the United States of America is that China will get there before US companies do. Some of the world’s biggest capitalists are spending trillions of dollars in order to gain control of a tech that could end up shaping the future for everyone.

Mark Zuckerberg, the man behind Facebook and its parent company Meta, has been offering $200 million per person in the way of a compensation packet to poach expert AI engineers. The development of AI is such that the breakthroughs are coming at an ever-faster rate, with new developments seemingly taking place on a weekly basis.

It seems as though the invention of AGI is a ‘when’ rather than an ‘if’. The problem is, no one is quite sure what will happen next. Anyone that has watched The Terminator will be all too aware of SkyNet and the possibility that AGI decides that the biggest problem on Earth is humans.

Wage Suppression

Whether we like it or not, some of the richest people on the planet are not good people. Of course, there are some wonderful rich people out there too, but those who who only care for themselves are not racing to create Artificial General Intelligence in order to make life easier for the regular Joe. Instead, they are seeking a way of making themselves even more money, with one of the best ways of doing that involving the suppression of wages.

If there is a way of creating something that can do your job instead of you, don’t believe for one second that anyone will think twice before doing so. You cost too much money, as does the person next to you and the person next to them.

Every time you use the likes of ChatGPT, all you are really doing is teaching a system how to replace you in the long run, which is precisely what those responsible for the creation of AI are aiming for.

Citigroup, the Wall Street brokerage, updated its forecast for spending on AI data centres earlier in the year and said that it would be around $2.8 trillion by 2030, which is more than the economic output of Canada, Italy and Brazil combined. You would be extremely naive to think that that sort of money is being spent on something that will benefit you, rather than them, when it’s complete.

Every time you put something into the recycling or decide to get on your bike somewhere rather than drive, bear in mind that even a reasonably small Google Artificial Intelligence factory built in Essex will emit the equivalent carbon footprint of 500 short-haul flights every single week.

The companies seeking the ability to make AGI the future are not doing anything at all to make sure that there will be a future to rule. Little wonder that up to 30 Google DeepMind specialists wrote in the spring that ‘incidents consequential enough to significantly harm humanity’ are a risk of creating Artificial General Intelligence.

💥China tests underwater data centres to reduce AI carbon footprint📣 pic.twitter.com/Uegrn3By1h — World Tech & Infra (@WorldTechinfra0) October 6, 2025

Any thought that the companies would put systems in place to ensure that AI will not harm humans is also remarkably naive. Research discovered that the safety features of some Artificial Intelligence Large Language Models can be circumvented by using poetry, for example.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the very existence of humanity could be under threat by the explosion of AI, all so that people can get something written for them a little more easily. Between the cost and the damage that AI is going to the planet, we could be approaching the bubble bursting. If we aren’t, we should all be very worried indeed.