Is it Time to Consider a Digital Notepad?

Technology is advancing at a faster rate than ever before, not least thanks to the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence.

Manufacturers are releasing more and more tech offerings to their customers, which means that most of us wander around the place with a phone in our pockets and a smartwatch on our wrists, to say nothing of the laptop in our bag and the smart-ring on our finger.

Although some people fight against it, the truth of the matter is that technology is now in every aspect of our lives, so is it time that more of us move to use digital notebooks alongside everything else?

What is a Digital Notebook?

For those that are clued-in on the advancements in tech, the idea of using a digital notebook is unlikely to be one that you’re surprised to read about. In fact, there is a good argument that many of you will have been using such a device for some time already, maybe even upgrading to be on your second or third version of the technology.

For everyone else, meanwhile, the very idea of a digital notebook might be something that seems entirely alien to you. Yes, virtually everyone knows what a tablet is, owning the likes of an iPad for years and using it to do everything from watch films to play games.

to everyone telling me to simply write all my notes digitally in the first place: you are wise and objectively correct, this would be the optimal solution to note-taking, however, have you considered how cute my notebook is pic.twitter.com/Tkx4paxpdc — natalia (@bisimplicial) May 13, 2022

Digital notebooks are different to this, however. Although they look a bit like a tablet, they work in a different way and give you the chance to write on something that, somehow, feels like paper. You can write notes or draw sketches to your heart’s content, asking the device to then turn these doodles into something more easily understandable to everyone else.

They can even learn the ins and outs of your handwriting, meaning that what once appeared to be an unintelligible scribble becomes typed-up workings that you can send to other people without feeling a sense of shame at how it looks.

Why You Might Want to Consider One

Although there are undoubtedly still plenty of people out there who want to rebel against the proliferation of technology, most of us have accepted that it is not a genuine part of our lives and we’re better off welcoming it and adapting to it than we are burying our heads in the sand.

With that in mind, digital notebooks are the obvious next step in our tech-inspired journey, allowing us to combine the world of paper and pen or pencil with computers. Some people will only ever use a keyboard, but for those of us that still rely on the old-fashioned way of doing things, this might well be the future.

Imagine a world in which you can sit down and write out your thoughts and musings, but rather than writing them onto a piece of paper that you then need to take a photo of, scan or type up from in order to get an electronic version, you just press a button and it’s done for you. That is what a digital notebook can offer, along with numerous other benefits.

Do you occasionally get sent PDFs that you need to print out in order to sign or write on? They are no longer a problem. Do you wish that you could draw something and have it appear on your computer? Now you can, and it couldn’t be easier.

There Are Loads of Options

When it comes to the world of digital notebooks, there are plenty of different versions for you to choose from. The Remarkable is probably the one that you will most readily recognise, thanks to the manner in which it hit the market to much fanfare. The device isn’t for everyone, however, which is why you might want to look elsewhere.

The good news is that you have a wealth of different options from which to choose, with the Kindle Scribe being the one that the majority of people might want to consider thanks to the fact that so many of us are already in the Amazon universe.

Of course, Amazon isn’t without its problems. As a result, you might want to look further afield at the likes of the Kobo Elipsa, the Onyx BOOX Note Air 2 or even the Super Note. Whilst it would be untrue to suggest that there is a ginormous price difference between all of the devices, it is certainly the case that some are slightly more friendly on the wallet than others.

Things such as whether you want the device to offer colour, whether you have to buy the pen separately and if there is a monthly fee attached might also enter your thinking, but that’s all about personal choice.