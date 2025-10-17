How Exoskeletons Could be the Future for Long-Term Sufferers

Technology continues to advance at a rate of knots, which anyone who has seen the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence will be quick to attest to.

Whilst some people are using these technological advancements to help them write emails without worrying about their use of grammar or creating videos that they would otherwise lack the skill to be able to make, there are companies out there wondering how various new tech innovations can be used to help those that might not otherwise be able to do certain things.

That is where exoskeletons come in, helping those with mobility issues.

What is an Exoskeleton?

In simple terms, an exoskeleton is just a hard, external skeleton that covers the body and provides protection. In nature, they can be seen on the likes of insects, crabs and lobsters, offering them some rigid and resistant components that are able to fulfil certain roles that the creatures wouldn’t be able to carry out without the exoskeleton’s existence.

These basics have been used by companies looking to offer more support to human beings that need the help, offering what is essentially a wearable device that can assist or enhance motion, as well as augmenting movement.

Such devices are known by numerous different names, including exo, exo technology, assistive exoskeleton and even human augmentation exoskeleton, whilst some people might refer to them as exosuits. It is essentially something of a wearable robotic outfit, in spite of the fact that such suits are not actually robotic in nature.

They are a form of prostheses, replacing the mechanical work of body parts, with the purpose being to assist with the movement of someone that might have a physical disability, for example, or those that require assistance with rehabilitation after an injury or accident.

What Such Devices Can Help With

You might be wondering what, exactly, an exoskeleton can help with when it comes to being a wearable device. The reality is that there are numerous different types of such devices, which can help with different things depending on what is needed and how they are constructed.

There are some that target the upper body, for example, aiding the user in lifting heavy items or in being able to move their body in ways that they were unable to do before. Similarly, there are others that are put onto the legs and feet, assisting with such things as walking uphill or long distances when they couldn’t previously.

The devices are there to aid with the likes of physiotherapy, or to help adjust someone’s gait if that is something that they need in order to be able to walk or move around more comfortably. There are countless different conditions that the sufferer of could make use of an exoskeleton, from immune arthritis to multiple sclerosis via broken backs and even the likes of quadriplegia.

4. Wearable Chair: Sit Anytime, Anywhere The Chairless Chair by Noonee is a lightweight exoskeleton you wear on your legs. It lets you sit instantly—anywhere you are—without carrying a real chair. Perfect for factories, offices, or on the move. pic.twitter.com/Hu8ecxtC3V — Kumail Sikandar (@Aiwithkumail) September 27, 2025

Whilst aiding people with physical disabilities is an obvious direction for exoskeletons to go down, they can also be used in order to help people in the workplace if they have the likes of physically monotonous jobs.

In simple terms, exoskeletons are devices that can aid and assist anyone who might need to be given something of a helping hand when it comes to their physical exertion. It is certainly the case, though, that people who have long suffered with health conditions can find a new lease of life thanks to the advancements in technology that are seeing exoskeletons go from strength to strength.

In some ways, they are essentially the equivalent of something such as a wheelchair or a mobility scooter, only they are giving people a new lease of life that requires more than just the ability to move from A to B.

They’re Designed to Relieve Stress

A big part of the reason why exoskeletons are likely to become more and more prevalent in our lives moving forward is that they are designed to remove stress. This is obviously in reference to the physical stress that comes from performing physically demanding tasks, but could just as easily be a reference to the stress that those with long-term health conditions feel on a regular basis as they struggle to complete even the most basic of tasks.

One of the big downsides to such a device is that they are not cheap to buy. It means that there could be something of a split depending on wealth.

Of course, those that know the suffering that comes with having a debilitating condition will doubtless find that the use of an exoskeleton is a small price to pay for the newfound freedom that they are likely to enjoy thanks to the device.

Even so, the emotional stress that could be relieved by being able to do things that you couldn’t previously do might end up being negated by the stress that comes along with stretching your finances. Although wearing such devices in public can be an embarrassing experience because of the noise and visuals, it might be a small price to pay.