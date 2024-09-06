How Do Portable Ductless Air Conditioners Work Without A Duct To Expel The Heat?

When British people head abroad, one of the things we’re often the most grateful for is the air conditioning units that are on offer in the bedrooms and communal areas of hotels, businesses and so on. That is largely because we simply don’t have them in the majority of places in the United Kingdom, so heading to a hotel in a heatwave can be an extremely uncomfortable experience.

When you think about how hot and sweaty you can get in your own home, that becomes even more of an issue. Yet installing air conditioning at home is extremely expensive and fiddly when it will get little use. Might a portable, ductless air conditioner be the answer?

What We’re Talking About

Morphy Richards was founded in the United Kingdom in 1936 and became well-known for its stylish and innovative solutions to small home appliances. Using a combination of cutting-edge technologies and smart ideas, the company soon grew to offer its products to countries around the world.

The latest project that Morphy Richards is looking to launch is an air conditioning unit that is portable enough to move from room to room within your home, whilst lacking the necessity to have a duct that expels the warm air outside of the house. Not only that, but it actually has three distinct modes that work differently from one another.

still seems extremely weird that it took 100 years for HVAC manufacturers to figure out that this was a good idea. there’s only one model of window a/c shaped like this (midea “U”) and it’s the quietest and most energy-efficient unit on the market pic.twitter.com/Hs6HR6exZ3 — walking mirage (@atomicthumbs) June 4, 2022

As well as providing air conditioning, the unit can also be used as a dehumidifier or a fan, depending on what you have going on in your home at the time. There is an app that allows you to control it and switch it from one mode to the other, whilst a different coloured light for each tells you which one you’re using at any given moment.

Most importantly, it has an aesthetically pleasing design that means that you won’t feel the need to hide it away in a cupboard, with the whole thing being about the size of a pedal bin that you might have in your kitchen. Wherever you are in your house, you can take it and keep cool.

How Does it Work?

The most important question that most people will immediately want an answer to is how it actually works. After all, we’re so used to air conditioning units needing a duct that takes the warm air away from out property that it seems almost impossible for a unit to work without one. Anyone that has had any sort of portable air conditioning unit in the past will be used to the long pipe that you have to feed out of a window in order for the hot air to be expelled there.

That isn’t how the Morphy Richards device works, instead using what the company calls ‘water cooling technology’ to ensure that the heat is cooled before it is expelled.

Powered by the company’s ‘Cooling Max Technology’, the hot air is taken into the device, at which point water is sprayed onto it in order to cool it down. That allowed it to quickly absorb heat whilst also keeping the emitted air close to the surrounding temperature. There is a high-end compressor that sits below an R290 refrigerant, with a Z-shaped airflow delivery system that pushes the air out in an innovative manner.

That allows the device to send cool air out over long distances, as far as two metres away from the unit. You don’t need to do anything to set it up, whilst the vertical and horizontal swing of the design ensures a 50-degree cover in each direction.

Triple-Mode Design

When you’re talking about the heat, especially in the United Kingdom, the weather rarely warrants the need for an air conditioning unit in the vast majority of homes. Sometimes it can be warm, but hardly warm enough to mean that we’re all desperately craving an air conditioner. With that in mind, Morphy Richards have designed their unit to act as a fan to keep the air circulating around your home when it’s a warm day rather than a hot one.

If it is a day that you might describe a ‘muggy’, meanwhile, then you might want to make use of the dehumidifier part of the unit, which helps to tackle any excess moisture in the air.

You can obviously pick and choose which of the various settings to engage depending on what is happening in your home at the time. More importantly, it is on wheels, which means that you can shift it from one part of the home to another in order to get the best out of it wherever you find yourself.

The filters are detachable, which makes them easy to clean, plus it is energy-saving. For those of your concerned about the environment, it is eco-friendly, having been given a Class A rating for its energy consumption. That allows you to use it in a guilt-free manner, with even Greta Thunberg unlikely to find anything to complain about.