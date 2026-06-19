How a New Phone Could Stop You Doomscrolling

It was 2018 that the term ‘doomscrolling’ was coined, becoming more well known during the global pandemic that followed.

In short, it means to spend an excessive amount of time watching either short-form content, such as TikTok videos, or large quantities of content generated by users, with a particular emphasis on negative stuff.

Although predominantly an issue amongst young people, those of any age who are online a lot can fall victim to it, to the extent that it can now be considered an ‘internet addiction disorder’.

There is hope for those who have fallen foul of it, however, with a new phone aiming to stop you from engaging in the activity.

Light Phone & Noble Mobile are Joining Forces

Given the fact that virtually every phone on the market appears to make you want to use it at all times, the existence of so-called ‘dumb phones’ might not sound like a brilliant idea. The fact that the Light Phone is now in its third iteration, however, is perhaps proof that that’s exactly what certain people are looking for in their lives.

Light Phones are designed to be simple devices that allow you to phone people, send messages, set alarms, take notes, add things to your calendar, listen to music and get directions. Outside of that, there isn’t much that you will be able to do with it, so that means no emails and, more importantly, no social media.

Meanwhile, Noble Mobile was created by a former US presidential candidate named Andrew Yang, who decided to create a phone network that actually rewards its customers for using less data. The mobile virtual network operator uses another carrier’s network in the United States of America, with those who choose not to overuse their data receiving ‘Noble Cash’, which can be redeemed for points or turned into cash.

Although the network isn’t in the UK yet, it may not be long before either Yang himself or someone else chooses to introduce it. Now the two companies are teaming up , hoping to encourage an end to doomscrolling.

What They’re Doing

If you live in the US, you now have the option of getting a Light Phone through Noble Mobile. If you sign up for their $50 per month two-year contract, then you will get a Light Phone III straightaway. Anyone who wants the phone without the contract will have to pay just shy of $700 up front and won’t receive their phone until September.

It is all in an attempt to persuade people that they really don’t need a phone that is constantly persuading you to look at social media, scroll videos on TikTok or read the news non-stop, constantly fearing that the worst is going to happen at any moment and worrying all about it.

Users in the United Kingdom obviously can’t take advantage of such a deal, but the fact that both Light Phone and Andrew Yang have been willing to work together is suggestive of a direction of travel that might see more and more people using ‘dumb phones’ in place of smartphones in the coming years.

If you are the sort of person that knows that you are guilty of doomscrolling and would like to avoid falling into that trap, this is something that you might benefit from looking into. Nowadays, people feel as though they’re connected 24/7, never able to walk away from work and life in general.

This might just provide a path out of that.