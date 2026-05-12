Hide.me – The World’s Fastest VPN?

In the modern world, where it feels as though everything is online, there is an understandable desire from some to do whatever they can in order to keep their information safe.

There are numerous different ways that you can look to do this, one of the easiest of which is to sign up for a VPN service . On that front, there are loads of different ones to choose from, with Hide.me being one example.

If you feel as though you’d like to do more to protect yourself online, which is becoming more and more important when you consider the various governments that are in place around the world, using a VPN is the first place to start.

What is It?

If you visit the Hide.me website, you will soon see that the company itself claims to be the ‘World’s Fastest VPN’. Quite how much truth there is in that is something that is difficult to quantify, but it is certainly the case that it is quick. The company has been around for more than 15 years, meaning that it has plenty of experience in terms of giving customers what they want.

In fact, there is actually an argument that they offer too much, given the fact that some of the settings available go far deeper into the expert-level settings that most users simply don’t need. Of course, it is always better to have that option than not.

This is a service that looks to get the basics right, meaning that users who want to avoid the more commercial behemoths can be content in the knowledge that they will get a Virtual Private Network that will allow them to unblock the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus’s regional locks.

Offering more than 2,500 servers in 91 different locations, there are more than enough options open to the majority of users. You can also choose the protocol that best suits your needs, if that’s something that matters to you. If it isn’t, you could consider it to be a good example of what we’re talking about when we say there might be too many features.

Why You Might Use It

With a claim to support person-to-person connections on most servers, Hide.me allows users to hide their identity and location thanks to features such as MultiHop VPN. That is something that will see you connect from one location but exit from another, meaning that you will be difficult for others to trace.

Imagine a scenario in which you are watching a show on Netflix that is available in the United Kingdom, but when you go on holiday to Spain it isn’t available there. Using a VPN such as Hide.me allows you to connect your system to the UK, essentially tricking Netflix into thinking that you’re there so you can carry on watching.

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Similarly, there might be a football match that you’d like to watch that is kicking off at 3pm and is therefore not being broadcast on television in the UK, but you know it is being shown in the United States of America. A quick connection of Hide.me to the US will suddenly allow you to watch the game.

Equally, you might just be unhappy with the steady creep from various governments into our lives, so you would sooner protect yourself from having someone track what it is that you’re looking up when you’re online and the easiest way of doing that is by having a VPN installed. Using a Virtual Private Network isn’t just because you’re doing something nefarious.

Don’t Mistake it For Hidingme.com

Because of the nature of the website’s name, it would be easy for someone to think that they’re loading up Hide.me, only to accidentally land on Hidingme.com. Whilst there is nothing problematic about Hidingme.com, it also isn’t a VPN site and therefore you won’t get the service that you’re looking for.

One of them is a site that offers a Virtual Private Network service for a fee, the other is a collection of random blog posts. The site appears to have a random collection of articles, which are broken down into the following subjects:

Business

Education

Finance

Health

Real Estate

Technology

Some of the article titles that you can find on Hidingme.com include ‘Unlocking the Power: Importance of Mental Health Awareness’, ‘Unlock Your Full Potential: Yoga for Improved Flexibility and Balance’ and ‘Best Hidden Cafés in Hanoi’s Old Quarter’. It seems as though many of the articles have been written by Artificial Intelligence, being present on the site to hide the fact that some of the articles are offering links to sites where you can gamble online or spend money in some other way.

The truth is, it doesn’t really matter what it is that Hidingme.com is offering, you just need to make sure that you go to the right site if you want a VPN.