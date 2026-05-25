Hacoo: Safe And Cheap But Super Long Wait Times

From the moment that sites like Shein began to break into the British online marketplace, it was fairly clear that traditional retailers were going to struggle to keep up.

As a result, more and more such websites began to spring up, promising an online store with cheap goods, as long as you didn’t mind waiting for them.

Hacoo is the latest such site to hit our shores, giving people the opportunity to buy the likes of clothes and gadgets significantly cheaper than they would be available for on the UK high street, making it an extremely tempting one to use.

The question is, what do you need to think about before you buy from the site?

Great For Fashion And More

Anyone who has ever logged into a site like Temu, AliExpress or Shein will already have a good sense of what Hacoo offers the consumer. In fact, you will probably use them all interchangeably, depending on what it is that you’re after from one minute to the next. In short, this is a site that allows you to browse for the likes of clothing and gadgets, placing orders to pick something up for a reasonable price.

You can shop any of the following categories:

Women

Men

Shoes

Bags

Jewellery

Gadgets

Within the categories, there are then separate categories that you can click on in order to look for more specific items. Men can look for jumpers, t-shirts, tracksuits, sunglasses and more, for example. You can also have a look at what are considered to be the ‘Hottest Items’ at the moment that you’re on the site, allowing you to see what it is that other people are choosing to buy.

There is certainly more on offer in specific sections of the site than others, with gadgets being significantly more sparse than women’s clothing. It is entirely fair to suggest that this is more of a fashion site than a more all-encompassing one such as Temu.

Long Delivery Period

One of the first things that you’ll want to know about is how long goods are likely to take to arrive on your doorstep. The site itself makes no bones about the fact that you will be waiting for some time to get your products, with a banner at the top of every page informing customers that it will take ’15-25 days’ for delivery.

That is because the order processing time takes anywhere from three to six business days, seeing customers receive a tracking order after a ‘maximum of 6 days’, with the orders themselves being shipped from a warehouse in China. The exact location of each item might not be the same.

The parcels then have to pass through customs, meaning that there could be a delay to delivery whilst being processed by the customs team. You can get in touch with the company if you experience delays in the arrival of your parcel, but given the fact that it can take a month or so for things to arrive, there may well be some people that have forgotten what they ordered by the time it actually arrives.

Certainly, anyone hoping to buy something as a present for someone else should ensure that they place their order in plenty of time. All delivery times are estimates, so there is no guarantee of when anything will arrive at your door.

Competitively Priced Products

The company itself promises you ‘competitively priced products’, which is a big part of the appeal for customers. The idea is that it is introducing you to ‘stylish clothing, fashionable footwear and everyday accessories’ for a much reduced price when compared to what you’d pay on the high street.

One thing that you need to look out for is the manner in which various items look like they might be an official thing from a big brand, only for it to transpire that they aren’t being sold by the big-name brand in question. A pair of ‘Ray-Ban’ polarised sunglasses are available for £36.96, as an example, but probably aren’t the real deal.

Not sure how this app works yet…

But the prices in Hacoo are surprisingly low 👀

https://t.co/tG0HhzyikW pic.twitter.com/QD2qM1NfeU — Lily Bennett (@app4smile) May 19, 2026

There is no fixed returns address available on the website, instead being given to customers after a return has been initiated. You are also responsible for the cost of the return, which is worth bearing in mind when you consider that it has to go back to China.

This is not the case when it is faulty, damaged, not as described or an incorrect item, but customers that return something that gets lost or not delivered because of a failure to do something such as pay import charges may find that they don’t get a refund at all. Although the company is registered in England and Wales, the stock is all out in China and both come from and return there.