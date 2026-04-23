Does the Asus ZenBook A16 Take the Fight to Apple?

If you like your gadgets and are up on the latest computer news, you won’t have been able to miss the conversations around the MacBook Neo .

The new version of Apple’s portable computer was launched as a way of persuading Windows users to move over to the mega brand, being considered a ‘budget’ device from the maker of the iPad, iPhone and MacBook.

Whilst the designers of computers that use Windows are struggling to compete on that front, the Asus ZenBook A16 promises to be able to take on the MacBook Air in terms of what it offers users.

The question is, what is it and is it the right machine for you?

What Features the A16 Offers

There was a sense of disappointment from many when the Asus ZenBook A14 was released last year, mainly because of its lacklustre performance and small-feeling screen.

Now a new A14 and the A16 are out, offering people a better device in general than the one that came before. That is largely thanks to the fact that both devices are boasting the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme chip, as opposed to the Snapdragon X that was in last year’s A14.

The whole point of this device is that it is ultra-portable , allowing it to compete with similar such devices on offer from Intel and AMD. More importantly, the benchmark tests that have been carried out on it put it ahead of the MacBook Air in a number of different metrics.

Whilst benchmarks are never able to tell the full story, they do at least offer a sense of what it is that you will be getting for your money. On top of the improved chip and the 16-inch OLED display, there is also a battery that can last for more than 21 hours.

Is it a MacBook Killer?

For many, there is no fight to be had between Apple’s personal computers and those that work on Windows. The battle lines were drawn a long time ago, with people picking their sides and being stuck to them ever since.

With that in mind, it is pointless to talk about any device as being a ‘MacBook killer’, given the fact that those that love Apple will always prefer their computers and vice versa. Still, there are a few people who are happy to be wooed who will want to know whether this is a device worth buying.

On that front, there are definitely some aspects of the A16 that some users are going to like the sound of. For starters, the MacBook Air features a Liquid Retina display, which is inferior to the OLED that the Asus A16 offers. The Asus machine is also lighter, coming in at 1.2 kilograms, which is less than the MacBook Neo as well as the Air.

Finally, there’s the fact that it’s much more capable of gaming than anything Apple can offer. The only major downside to consider, though, is the price.