Could Samsung Add Even More Wearables to Our Lives?

Technology’s rapid growth is something that the vast majority of us have now got on board with. Sure, there might be some weirdos living in the woods who refuse to accept electricity into their lives, whilst newspapers can barely go five minutes without publishing an article telling us all how amazing it is to turn off your devices for a while.

Mainly, though, we have all accepted tech to the extent that we have a mobile phone in our pockets, a laptop in our bag and even a watch that links to our other tech.

Samsung is looking to take things a step further, so what is it that they’ve got planned?

Popular Wearables We Already Use

If you have kept even the slightest bit of interest up with the world of technology, you will know that there are numerous wearables that many people have already got on board with. If you’re an Apple user, for example, you will know all about the Apple Watch and the uses that you can get from it. If your loyalty lies with Android, meanwhile, you will have embraced the countless different smartwatches on the market that will work with those devices. If the smartwatch isn’t really for you for one reason or another, you might instead have found yourself looking to the world of smart rings.

These are usually focused on being about your health, tracking how well you’ve slept, say, or monitoring the number of steps that you’ve taken. There are also some that will buzz if you have a notification on your phone, being significantly more surreptitious than a watch whilst still ensuring that you don’t miss anything important. These are the main wearables that have been on the market for a number of years now, encouraging people to keep their phone in the pocket for as long as possible whilst also doing what they can to keep a note of your general health and wellbeing.

Then, more recently, some of the big names in tech have been releasing smart glasses. You can use a pair of sunglasses to record information that you’ve seen whilst you’re out and about and take photos with them, uploading them to your Facebook account thanks to the parent company Meta working with Ray-Ban.

Alternatively, you can get prescription lenses put into some glasses that Google have created, finding out information about a painting that you’re looking at, perhaps, or following a route that Google Maps has decided is the best one to take to reach your destination.

Earrings & Necklaces Might Be Next

Samsung, the South Korean technology manufacturer, released a smart ring for the first time in 2024. Now the company is looking to bolster its range of smart wear by adding the likes of earrings and necklaces to its offering. Whilst many might wish to avoid the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, it now seems as though it is going to become an inevitable part of our lives moving forward.

New, AI-powered wearables might soon become all the rage, allowing us to communicate with others and get important things done without ever having to remove our phone from our pocket.

The clip-on or stud H1 Audio Earrings from Nova Audio feature two speakers behind both pearls. They are smart and elegant. pic.twitter.com/mPJ6TWA6bW — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) September 11, 2024

There is a desire from Samsung to get away from the world of having to actively carry your technology, instead doing so in a more passive manner. Many people choose to wear earrings all of the time, so adding some smart tech into them makes complete sense.

Equally, it is not uncommon to see people sporting a necklace, so why not see if they can be imbued with the power to give out notifications, allow the wearer to make phone calls or simply just track the amount of exercise that you do in a day? It isn’t an easy shift, of course, but that is why it hasn’t been done yet.

People Aren’t Afraid of Wearing Expensive Jewellery

One of the clever things about looking to add technology to the likes of earrings and necklaces is that many people already spend large sums of money buying such things. The addition of AI into such devices will allow people to wear something that is not only fashionable but also technologically advanced.

Thanks to the development of such tech as LED lighting, you could even end up wearing something that changes what it looks like depending on what you’re wearing. Given the fact that people are already willing to spend a lot of money on a necklace, many would be unlikely to balk at an expensive price tag.

Of course, Samsung is a company that is ultimately about selling phones. It is extremely unlikely that a smart wearable produced by them would be a standalone product. Instead, it is likely to be something that would augment your phone use, requiring a Samsung device to work properly and for you to get the most out of it.

It is also possible that the company looks into developing such things and realises that it is not possible to make it work in any meaningful way initially. Regardless, there is no question that the future is creeping up on us with every passing day.