BoredFlix: What Is It And Is It Legal?

If you want to watch some quality television nowadays, there are countless options available to you. In the eyes of some, the problem is that there are actually too many options.

If you want to be able to watch all of the biggest and best shows that are part of the cultural conversation, you need to have an account with Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Paramount+, to name but a few .

As a result, there are a fair few people that have decided to look for ‘other means’ to stream the shows that they want to watch, even though such methods aren’t exactly legal.

One of those methods is BoredFlix, but what exactly is it?

What is BoredFlix?

In essence, BoredFlix is a streaming platform that allows you to see movies and television shows for free. It was created by a group of people who believe that entertainment should be accessible to everyone, rather than behind a paywall that only allows those that can afford it to watch things.

You don’t need to sign up to anything, there aren’t any adverts popping up whilst you’re watching things and everything is streamed in HD. It is a site that allows users to see the newest movies and the trending TV shows as well as classic favourites and international releases, all in one place and with an easy-to-use streaming system.

One of the key aspects of BoredFlix is that it doesn’t ask you to sign up with an email address, nor are cookies or trackers used in order to collect your information behind the scenes. It promises safe and malware-free streaming, with a transparent privacy policy that ensures that your data remains yours at all times.

You can also watch things on multiple devices, which is obviously different from the restrictions put in place by the various streaming companies. It is designed to be an easy-to-use platform, even if you’re not really someone that has used such platforms in the past, allowing you to get watching in just a few clicks.

The Legal Question

A quick look at a BoredFlix site and you will soon see that the suggestion is that all of this is legal and above board. If that sounds a little too good to be true, that is because it is. A site offering you access to all of the TV shows and movies that are normally the preserve of Netflix and other streaming services but doing so for free is obviously something that might generously be described as ‘problematic’.

Practically all movies and television shows are protected by copyright laws, with the licensed streaming services paying rights holders the necessary money to ensure that you can watch whatever you want in an entirely legal and easy manner.

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If a website streams content that it doesn’t have a licence for, it is doing so in a manner that could definitely be considered to be illegal. It also means that the content that you’re trying to watch simply might not work, given the fact that the website claiming to show it doesn’t have the rights to do so.

That is a big part of the reason why a lot of people will choose to watch things via the official sources that have the rights to show them, rather than such unofficial sites as BoredFlix. Yes, the idea of being able to stream things for free sounds great, but if it isn’t legal to do so then you’re opening yourself up to a wealth of possible issues.

Finding a Site

If you think that the risk of streaming free TV shows and movies is worth the risk of getting the likes of viruses on your computer, you might try to find a BoredFlix site. The problem is, the lack of licences and the complications over the legality of the site is such that there is a constant need for them to change domains.

This is because the streaming powerhouses do what they can in order to get the site taken down , but no sooner have they succeeded in getting one site hosting BoredFlix removed, a load more spring up in its place. A quick search for BoredFlix using your chosen site like Google or similar will bring back countless hits.

NOW WHAT HAPPENED TO BOREDFLIX??? pic.twitter.com/SnkZFbrr7K — REGGMON 🔜 Dreamcon 26 (@reggmons) May 8, 2026

You can click on one and have it working one day, only for it to be taken down the next time you try to use it. This can obviously be a pain if you’re in the middle of watching a specific TV show or movie, only to not be able to finish it because the site you were using is no longer there.

The companies that are behind the major sites will never stop trying to shut down the illegal sites, largely because what they spend on legal fees in getting such sites closed down will never outweigh what they can make from subscriptions if people are unable to access content any other way. The only way to be sure you’re doing it properly is by paying.