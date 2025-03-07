Best Computer Games to Play When Bored With No Internet

It isn’t out of the realms of the possible that you’re the sort of person that likes to play computer games to keep yourself entertained.

Some people will spend hours doom-scrolling on social media apps, others will look towards the entertainment of short-form videos provided by a platform such as TikTok.

For as long as such things have existed, however, many people will look to games to keep their minds occupied when they don’t want to think too much.

The problem is, we don’t always have internet, so what are your choices?

Getting Away From the Smartphone

Smartphones have been a brilliant addition to the world. Whether you want to be able to make a call over Wi-Fi or use a Maps function to take you different places, the sheer wealth of information provided by a smartphone cannot be underestimated.

The problem is, there are more than a few circumstances when you might not be able to use your smartphone for some reason. Perhaps, for example, you may find yourself at work where your smartphone is banned. Maybe you’re in a library where use of it might be frowned upon.

Whatever the reason, getting away from the smartphone is no bad thing. Just because you’re not using it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on the idea of playing games to keep you busy, however. The laptop and MacBook are still both great ways to be able to occupy your mind, with numerous games available on both.

The major issues, of course, comes when you don’t have any internet access. When that happens, you will no doubt be feeling lost and as though you can’t do anything to amuse yourself, but you don’t need to worry.

You Might Need to Load Games Up Ahead of Time

The key thing to point out front and centre is that we aren’t talking about games that you have downloaded to your computer here. Most people will know what games they have access to thanks to the fact that they’ve bought them from Steam or similar.

Instead, we’re looking at games that you can play in browser, but that don’t need internet access in order to work. All you need to do is have some internet in order to load them up in the first place and then you can play away to your heard’s content, safe in the knowledge that they’ll never ask you to go online.

Playing this when the wifi was down last night and couldn’t talk to clients, I didn’t feel like drawing play a bit of offline games I have on this boring ahh computer :’))) pic.twitter.com/tjLCV4wrrr — Arati🌻 | Artist | Live2D Rigger | COMMS CLOSED (@ArtzyArty219) April 28, 2024

Some of them might require you to load up each of the relevant pages initially, but after that you’ll be good to go. Others will be built-in, so you don’t even need to worry about pre-loading the website.

Regardless, it is obviously a good idea to have a sense of what games are available to you ahead of losing your internet access, so you can ensure that you’re well-placed to be able to keep your mind occupied from the moment that your internet access is revoked, regardless of the reason that it is taken away from you.

In-Built Games

The best place to start is by looking at in-built games that you can turn to. Long-term Windows users will be well-versed in the likes of Solitaire, the old-fashioned card game, which you can play even when you don’t have internet and have been able to do so ever since Windows 3.0 came out.

Not long after that came Minesweeper, but that was discontinued with Windows 8. Solitaire still exists and since Windows 3.1 you have also been able to play FreeCell. Spider Solitaire is also an option, as is a new game called Surf.

On the Mac, meanwhile, the options are significantly more limited. The main option open to you is Chess, which can be opened by clicking on the ‘Other’ folder, then you’ll find it. You can choose how difficult or easy the level is. If you have the Chrome browser installed then you might be interested to learn that there is a game in that when you’re offline.

When you try to load up a page without the internet, you will go to a holding page with a dinosaur on it. Using your up and down arrows to make the dino jump over various obstacles to rack up a high score.

Websites You Can Pre-Load

If you fancy having more of a selection of games available to you then you can choose to pre-load a website or two that will allow you to do just that.

The website https://www.dailypuzzle.com/ is a great example of this, having nine different options for you to choose from.

They are as follows:

Chess – You are given the option to play Easy, Medium or Hard. In all cases there is a pre-set chess board and you are asked to get to Mate in a given number of moves. In Easy that is two, in Medium it’s three and in Hard it is four.

Sudoku – There is no Easy, Medium or Hard option here. Instead, you will be presented with a partially filled Sudoku board that you need to fill in yourself, with the tiles turning pink if you’ve put a number in that is already loaded somewhere else.

Crossword – Again, easy enough to understand as this is just a traditional crossword.

Sukoban – Sukoban is a Japanese game in which a character has to move boxes around get them onto red spots. A wrong move, however, and the game is over.

Dingbat – Most people will be familiar with Dingbats, which are puzzles where a word or phrases is hidden and you need to work it out. For example, ‘…SSAGE’ could mean ‘incoming message’.

Idioms – A similar word game is presented by Idioms, in which you will be given a clue and need to work out what it means. There is also a picture clue you can get to help you out.

Diltoid – The final wordplay game is Diltoid, whereby you’ll get a number and some blank tiles and need to figure out what it means. As an example, 365 D_ _ _ in a Y_ _ _ would be 365 Days in a Year.

Jumble – A series of letters that are jumbled up and need to be unjumbled. Once you’ve done so, you’ll get a few more letters that will spell something like a word or a famous person.

Trivia – Essentially a series of quiz questions.

Although all of the games work offline, you will need to click on them to load them up in the first place. The same thing is true of https://nointernetgame.com/game/, which has a host of different games you can play, too many to mention, but you will need to load each page up ahead of time if you want to play the game concerned.