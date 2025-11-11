Are AI-Driven Browsers the Way Forward?

The proliferation of Artificial Intelligence isn’t showing any signs of abating. Quite whether this is because the companies behind it, such as OpenAI, are looking to strike whilst the iron’s hot or whether it’s because we genuinely won’t be able to live without AI moving forward isn’t exactly clear.

What we do know, though, is that numerous companies, including OpenAI, are hoping to persuade people that an AI-driven browser is the future of accessing the internet.

The obvious question to ask is whether it’s something that we should all be using or whether caution is the watchword here.

Opera Neon Promises a Personally Curated Internet Browsing Experience

The first browser that it’s worth telling you about when it comes to being influence by Artificial Intelligence is Opera Neon. It isn’t the first time that a company has looked to offer AI-browsing, with Comet from Perplexity launching in the July of this year to great acclaim.

What Neon, which is the AI version of Opera’s browser, is looking to do is take things to the next level. Whilst you can use it in the most basic way that you’d use any web browser, opening tabs and doing searches for what you need, limiting yourself to just that would be something of a waste of its power.

Instead, what Opera thinks you should be doing is allowing Neon to set the internet up to be used in a way that best suits your needs. According to the company behind it, Neon is a web browser that is ‘built to act’, revolving around the following three core principles: Chat, Do, Make.

The Chat part of things looks after conversations you might have with the built-in AI, whilst Do sees the browser perform actions on your behalf. Make, meanwhile, allows you to build and publish your own web projects that then live on the Opera servers. It takes web browsers from just being about consumption to being more about your own creativity.

OpenAI’s Web Browser

There is little argument against the fact that the best-known route into Artificial Intelligence now is ChatGPT, which is made by a company called OpenAI. It has launched ChatGPT Atlas, which is an AI-powered web browser that has initially launched for macOS users, with plans for versions for Windows, Android and iOS users already underway.

The entire point of the browser is to launch ChatGPT’s capabilities directly into a browser, meaning that you don’t need to switch your tabs in order to discuss something with the company’s chatbot, instead being able to do it within the same tab.

i got chatgpt atlas (@OpenAI‘s web browser) so you don’t have to here’s what i found interesting in 15 mins: 1️⃣ agent mode is sick. it completes things like ordering coffee or filling out a tsa precheck forms on my browser with my passwords 2️⃣ when you background a tab with… pic.twitter.com/LBQGvjddDE — Liam Bolling (@liambolling) October 21, 2025

The notion behind it is that it is looking to reimagine what a browser can do, which puts it in direct competition with Google Chrome. Rather than being passive, as Chrome is, the idea with Atlas is that it will be an active participant in your internet browsing experience. What OpenAI have decided to do is to take the tools and interface of ChatGPT and make it into a browser, as opposed to having a browser with an AI tacked on. Imagine it as something of a live assistant and you will get a sense of what Atlas is hoping to provide to people, which is just the start of OpenAI’s planning around it.

Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, has plans to see Atlas become the template for all interactions that take place between humans and Artificial Intelligence ahead. Rather than an assistant waiting for an instruction, ChatGPT will become an active navigator around your online experience, which remembers what you’ve done before and is able to add context to your web serving.

What Does it Mean for the Future?

There are more than a few people out there that are deeply suspicious of Artificial Intelligence in all of its forms. Rather than celebrating the news that a company has launched a new AI-driven product, such people despair at what it all means. The problem faced by those actively against AI is that where OpenAI leads, other companies soon follow.

It is unlikely, therefore, that the likes of Microsoft and Apple are going to ignore this explosion of AI’s usage in internet explorers, so it would be a shock of incredible proportions if Safari and Microsoft Edge don’t soon have integrated AI too.

#chatgpt #perplexity #browser @zauey a new development in the AI browser wars 🧠💻 some thoughts on where this is all going: 1️⃣ AI goes ambient: instead of separate apps, AI is built directly into the tools we already use. 2️⃣ The web isn’t ready: most websites aren’t machine-readable, so they’ll need to be rebuilt for AI agents. 3️⃣ SEO breaks: if AI summarizes content for you, clicks, ads, and analytics collapse. 4️⃣ Security risk: AI browsers are prone to “prompt injections” hidden inside webpages. #openai #aiagent @OpenAI ♬ original sound – ZAUEY

Anyone who wants to go about their online experience as if AI doesn’t exist will soon find that to do so is a virtual impossibility. The problem is, we know that Artificial Intelligence lies and gives false information, so putting our entire internet existence in the hands of such a technology is not something that should be celebrated.

The reality of the matter is that even AI’s researchers don’t have a firm grip on how the systems work, so giving them access to everything that we do on the internet is hardly a wise step forward. The problem is, for many people, it is the future of the world.