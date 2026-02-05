Apple Asks Google for Help with Siri

There are two things that seem to be ever-present on new smart devices: the first of which is a virtual assistant and the second being Artificial Intelligence.

Whether you want it or not, you’re getting AI pushed to you by companies that are selling you their latest mobile phone offerings, where Apple and Samsung tend to dominate the market.

Google isn’t too far behind, however, whilst having taken a large share of the AI pie thanks to its Gemini product.

Now it seems as though two companies that might not be natural bedfellows are collaborating to make one product better.

The Problems with Siri (It’s Rubbish)

Ask almost any Apple user what one of the biggest problems is that the company is faced with at the moment and there is a good chance that they will tell you about the underperformance of Siri. A big part of the problem comes from the fact that Apple was reportedly shocked when OpenAI launched ChatGPT, meaning that it felt the need to rush out its own Artificial Intelligence.

The company promised that its built-in voice assistant, Siri, would be ‘supercharged’ by Apple Intelligence, but that just led to countless people feeling let down and disappointed when it turned out to be pretty rubbish.

Siri is just rubbish. pic.twitter.com/tl3tWyDhtb — Tomás McGuinness (@tomasmcguinness) July 27, 2025

Craig Federighi, the head of software at Apple at the time, told his team that iOS 18 should incorporate as many AI-powered features as it was possible to add, even though Apple Intelligence wasn’t really ready. What followed was a mishmash, putting new code alongside old code for Siri, resulting in a ‘personal assistant’ that was anything but assisting.

The original suggestion of the head of Artificial Intelligence at the time, John Giannandrea, was that Apple should work with Google, but instead, a decision was made to work with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT, but that simply didn’t work.

Asking Google for Help

There is a sense that Apple has decided to turn to Google after the AI horse has bolted, but it looks as though the tech giant is taking an approach of ‘better late than never’ with its decision to base future Apple Artificial Intelligence decisions on Google’s Gemini software.

An announcement has been made that the two giants of the technology industry are going to be engaging in a ‘multiyear collaboration’, designed to bring ‘innovative new experiences’ to users of Apple devices. Francisco Jeronimo, an IDC analyst, believes that this is Apple signalling that its own efforts simply weren’t good enough.

Speaking to the BBC, he said, “By outsourcing the foundational layer of its AI to Google, Apple is effectively admitting that its internal efforts couldn’t compete with Google’s Gemini in terms of capability and scale in the short term… Apple always preferred to own every layer of its technology, [which] gave them an edge against their competitors.”

The move to work alongside Google is, Jeronimo said, “a significant and pragmatic strategy.” It isn’t the first time the companies have collaborated, with Google’s decision to pay Apple in excess of $26 billion to make Google its default search engine falling foul of monopoly rules.

What it Means for the Future of AI

The prevalence of Artificial Intelligence everywhere you look means that you would be forgiven for thinking that it is a brilliant innovation that everyone is entirely on board with. The reality, as is so often the case, is a little bit more complicated than that.

Although AI is likely to be the future of tech, that shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a good thing. The online music distribution platform Bandcamp, for example, has announced that any music ‘wholly or in substantial part’ made by Artificial Intelligence is to be prohibited moving forward, as is the impersonation of another artist’s style using AI.

Meanwhile, a betting company got AI to write a match report about a football game between Levante and Villarreal, which saw match stats generated for the 0-0 draw and a Man of the Match award given out. The only problem is that the match didn’t take place due to bad weather.

Elsewhere on this site, you can read about the problems that Twitter, now called ‘X’, has had with its own AI platform Grok producing sexualised images of women and children. Apple will obviously be hoping that its collaboration with a more responsible company like Google will prove to be more successful.